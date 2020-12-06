Lockdown News: Has the lockdown resumed for 15 days across the country? What is the reality of this claim and the government’s plan …

Lockdown In India News: The trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased significantly amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. The latest case is about the lockdown in the country. In a picture going viral on social media, it is being claimed that the central government has once again announced a nationwide lockdown for 15 days. Although this is fake news. No such announcement has been made by the government regarding the lockdown so far. Also Read – Corona Test Price: Will Corona test money be returned? The case reached the Supreme Court

People are repeatedly appealed by the government to not rely on misleading news unless there is an official announcement. For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. PIB cross-checked this claim and found that this information is fake. Also Read – 3,419 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi, infection rate reduced to 4.2 percent

Claim: In a picture on social media, it is being claimed that the central government has taken 15 days across the country. # Lockdown Has announced#PIBFactCheck: This claim #Fuzzy is. Central government in the country # Lockdown No such announcement has been made.

Tweeted on behalf of PIB Fact Check, ‘Claim: In a picture on social media it is being claimed that the central government has announced a 15-day lockdown across the country. This claim is fake. The central government has not made any such announcement to impose lockdown in India.

Earlier in a viral message it was claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes and due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from ATMs. . An explanation has also been issued on behalf of the government and this news was called fake.

It is being claimed in a news article that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes due to which only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from ATMs. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. @RBI Has not stopped the supply of ₹ 2000 notes.

On behalf of PIB Fact Check, tweeted, ‘In a news article it is being claimed that the Reserve Bank of India has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes. Due to this, only 100, 200 and 500 rupee notes can be withdrawn from the ATM. This claim was found to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check.

Let us know that at present there are no signs of lockdown. However, in view of the increasing case of corona at their level, the states have announced all kinds of restrictions including the night curfew.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.