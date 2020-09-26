Lockdown News: Lockdown imposed after Corona’s rising havoc, know what will open and what will remain closed

Lockdown Reimposed News: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 59 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 93 thousand have died so far. Meanwhile, in view of the growing case of Corona, the Jodhpur (Rajasthan) district administration has announced a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. According to the notification issued by the district administration, this lockdown started from 10 pm on Friday night will continue till 5 am on Monday. Although essential services are excluded from this lockdown, it is exempted. Also Read – India Covid-19 live Updates: Corona infected figures have crossed 59 lakhs in the country, more than 93 thousand have been killed.

The order said that the lockdown will be extended in 20 villages located around Jodhpur. A district administrative officer said that people were not following the COVID-19 guidelines, due to which cases increased. People should not forget to wear masks and maintain social distance until the vaccine against Corona virus (Covid-19 Vaccine) develops.

Meanwhile, 2,010 new cases of corona virus were reported in Rajasthan on Friday. This is the highest ever recorded in 24 hours. At the same time, 1,412 people have died due to this virus. There are 1,24,730 people infected with this virus in the state while there are 19,030 active cases.

At the same time, 316 people have died so far from Corona in Jaipur. Apart from this 140 in Jodhpur, 107 in Bikaner, 100 in Ajmer, 96 in Kota, 78 in Bharatpur, 58 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 45 in Udaipur, 45 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 29 in Dhaulpur. Have become a victim.