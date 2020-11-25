Lockdown News Update: Home Ministry gave these instructions to states regarding lockdown, know here whether your area will be implemented or not?

Union Home Ministry Instructions for Lockdown in States and Union Territory: The Union Home Ministry has issued a guideline regarding a possible lockdown amid fears that the corona virus infection may increase in the country. The ministry said on Wednesday that states and union territories can impose local restrictions such as the nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of infection. However, prior to putting any kind of lockdown outside the prohibited areas, the center will have to consult. Also Read – 70 percent of the people would have done this work, it would not have spread so much Corona, it is still not late!

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued the 'Monitoring, Prevention and Precaution' guidelines for December, saying that the main goal of the directive is to maintain the success achieved against the Kovid-19 in the country. Due to the prevention strategy, there is a steady decline in the number of under-treated patients in the country.

The guidelines state that in view of the recent increase in cases, festival season and onset of cold in some states and union territories, it is emphasized that caution is very important for prevention of epidemics and The prescribed strategy will have to be strictly followed.

The ministry said that the prevention strategy should focus on monitoring, other measures and strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry. The ministry said, “States and UTs can implement local restrictions such as the nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 based on their assessment of the situation.”

The guidelines said, “However, no local lockdown of any kind (at the state, district, subdivision, city level) is applicable outside the prohibited areas without consulting the central and state governments.” Will do.

The guidelines will be effective from December 1 to December 31. The Ministry said that it will be the responsibility of the local district, police and corporation authorities to ensure that the preventive measures are strictly followed. State governments will ensure the accountability of the officials concerned in this regard.

According to the guidelines, some activity has been allowed outside the prohibited areas, except conditional permission. Cinema halls and theaters are allowed to operate with a seating capacity of 50 percent. In the event of social, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious gathering, up to 200 people will be allowed in a hall with maximum 50 percent capacity. People will be allowed in the open space according to the grounds. However, depending on the assessment of the situation, the state governments can limit the number of people in closed places to 100.

A list of 19 SOPs issued from time to time is also included in the guidelines. There will be no restriction on the movement of people, goods within the states and movement from one state to another. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movement.

According to the guidelines, the district administration in states and union territories will carefully mark the prohibited areas. In this regard, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health will also have to be kept in mind. Information will be given on websites about the prohibited areas by the concerned District Collectors and this list will also be shared with the Union Ministry of Health.

Only necessary activities will be allowed in the prohibited areas and the movement of people within its ambit will be strictly banned. Only emergency medical needs and maintenance of essential goods and service supplies will be approved. The teams will go door-to-door survey to find the infected. Apart from this, investigation will be done under the prescribed procedure. A list of people who have come in contact with all infected people will be made and their detection will be done.

A survey will be conducted in cases of influenza-like infection (ILI), severe respiratory infection (SARI). It was said in the guidelines that people have to be made aware about the appropriate behavior in relation to Kovid-19. In crowded places, markets, haats and public transport, proper distance directions have to be followed.