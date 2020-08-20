Lockdown News Update: Two days of lockdown in West Bengal, trains and flights are also affected

Lockdown News Update: In order to overcome the corona, lockdown is being imposed in different ways in different states of the country. While Bihar has a lockdown till 6 September, West Bengal has a lockdown of two days today and tomorrow. The state’s Mamta government has decided to put a lockdown in the state two days a week to keep the corono under control. Also Read – Sero Survey Result: Results of sero testing, corona antibodies found in 29.1% people of Delhi

In view of the increasing cases of Corona virus, this lockdown was effected on Thursday, affecting life. Here airlines are suspended from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and there has been a change in the timing of long distance trains running from Howrah and Sealdah Terminal. Also Read – Delhi Unlock Guidelines: Approval to open weekly market-hotel in Delhi, will have to wait for gym and

This lockdown will also be applicable on Friday. During this time, drug and milk shops and petrol pumps are open. Also Read – Coronavirus in India Update: Corona growing at alarming speed, about 70 thousand people infected in 24 hours

In Kolkata and other districts, living in the homes of most people was disturbed and apart from vehicles engaged in essential services, most of the public and other vehicles were off the roads.

Police personnel are stationed at major intersections in Kolkata and other districts to prevent people from needlessly leaving their homes. Ferry services on inter-state waterways are also suspended.

Till Wednesday, 1,25,922 cases of Kovid-19 had been reported in West Bengal, out of which 2,581 people have lost their lives.