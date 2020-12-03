Lockdown or Covid Vaccine will be discussed in the country again? All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi today

PM Modi Meeting On Corona Crisis: An all-party meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. This all-party meeting of Prime Minister Modi is taking place amidst a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases. In such a situation, it is also being feared that there will be a lockdown in the country once again, because the cases of corona are increasing in many states including Delhi, the capital of the country. The corona vaccine can also be discussed in the meeting. It is being told that the meeting will start at 10:30. Also Read – World Disability Day: Divyang people aware of corona by distributing masks of their own

This meeting is also important because it is being held after the Prime Minister's visit to Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII). It is expected that the review of the construction work of the coronavirus vaccine and restrictions such as lockdown can be discussed in it. Top government officials including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Pralhad Joshi are expected to attend the meeting.

According to information received from the sources, the leaders of the parties in both houses of Parliament have been invited for this online meeting. For the second time since the Covid-19 Pandemic started, the government has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the corona virus. The first meeting was held on April 20 during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Trinamool Congress will join the meeting

The Trinamool Congress will be included in the all-party meeting. However, the party has expressed its displeasure at not calling such a meeting when the lockdown was announced in March. A senior TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “Our leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay in Lok Sabha and our leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien will attend this meeting.” The party will put forth its views during the meeting. ” The Trinamool leader said, ” But the central government did not convene an all-party meeting before discussing the lockdown for the first time in March and did not discuss it with the chief ministers. An all-party meeting should have been called even then.

Deve Gowda will also participate

Party chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will participate in the all-party meeting on behalf of JDS. A statement issued from Deve Gowda’s office said, “Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is attending an online all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister on December 4 at 10:30 am to discuss the status of Kovid-19.” Deve Gowda is a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

