Lockdown prolonged in Delhi: Lockdown prolonged in Delhi, CM Kejriwal introduced

Delhi Lockdown, Lockdown in Delhi, Lockdown, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, Information: Per week of lockdown has been prolonged because of coronavirus pandemic in Delhi, the capital of the rustic. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal has introduced this announcement on Sunday (16 Might 2021).

This lockdown has been prolonged till 24 Might. Because of this, the lockdown restrictions will stay in drive.

#WATCH | Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "We're extending the lockdown for another week. As a substitute of day after today, lockdown is prolonged until subsequent Monday, 5 am in Delhi." percent.twitter.com/Z7cO361LlR – ANI (@ANI) Might 16, 2021

CM Kejriwal mentioned, “The lockdown in Delhi is being prolonged for every week. The lockdown is being prolonged until 5 am subsequent Monday. Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned, there were about 6,500 instances of corona within the ultimate 24 hours. The positivity charge has come down to at least one% and with regards to 10%.