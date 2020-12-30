Lockdown Restrictions Extend in Maharashtra: Lockdown restrictions will remain in Maharashtra till January 31, know details

Lockdown Restrictions Extend in Maharashtra: There is still a danger of spreading Corona Virus in Maharashtra. The state government is taking precaution regarding this. Reflexes are also being taken about the Corona Virus New Strain. The government has extended the period of restrictions imposed in the state till 31 January 2021 in the wake of Corona virus. A circular in this regard was issued on 29 December. Also Read – Digital India Award 2020: President said – Digital infrastructure was strong, only then the country could run in the midst of difficulties

"There is a danger of corona virus spreading in the state," the circular said. Therefore some emergency steps are being taken to stop its spread and the lockdown in Maharashtra restrictions are extended till 31 January. Will continue

It is noteworthy that in the last few months, the government has relaxed many types of lockdown restrictions. The Maharashtra government had last month given permission to reopen places of worship. With this, classes from ninth to 12th have also started in some parts of the state.