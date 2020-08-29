Lockdown …. So now after Delhi, metro-local trains will also start in West Bengal

Lockdown West Bengal: West Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee government has written a letter to the Railway Board, saying that following the protocols related to health safety in the state, Metro and local train services can be started in a limited way. Along with this, the government has asked the board to arrange all the necessary equipment for smooth operation of metro and local rail services. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: Schools and colleges will open from September 1! What will be open, what will be closed?

According to the information, State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Railway Board saying, 'It is to bring to your notice that the state government is of the view that following the social distance rules and health cleanliness protocol In Bengal, metro and local train services can be started in a limited way.

In a letter sent to the board on Friday, it said that the state government should be consulted regarding the necessary modalities and logistics to ensure smooth operation before resuming metro and local rail services.

Significantly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that her government made up its mind to allow one-fourth of suburban train services and metro rail services to operate with adequate safety protocols, including following the social distance rule from September 1. She is So now it is being said that after Delhi, now the metro will start operating in Kolkata as well.