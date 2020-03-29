General News

Lockdown triggers desperate scramble as Indians walk hundreds of miles

March 29, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark


Hundreds of migrant staff in India descended on state borders and bus stations as they tried to get once more to their rural jap villages proper by means of the country’s three-week coronavirus lockdown.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment