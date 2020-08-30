Lockdown will not be held in this state for two days in a week, after the Center’s decision

Weekend Lockdown News: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government has issued guidelines for Unlock-4, which will be implemented from September 1. According to the new guidelines issued by the Center, now states will not be able to impose lockdown according to their own. States will have the right to impose lockdown only in the content zones. After this, the weekly holidays being imposed by the states will now end. All the states will issue new guidelines in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Haryana government withdrew its old order of two days weekly lockdown. Also Read – Delhi Metro Guidelines: Know what will be necessary for traveling in Delhi Metro now?

The Central Government has not given the right to lock down the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday of August 28. So there will be no lock down now.
– ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

Minister of Haryana Government Anil Vij said in a tweet, ‘The Central Government has not given the authority to lockdown the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday of August 28. . So there will be no lockdown now.

Explain that to stop the spread of Kovid-19 on Friday, the Haryana government had ordered that shopping malls and shops in market places in urban areas will be closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of weekends. It is noteworthy that in the previous order, malls and shops at these places were ordered to be closed during the weekend. However, the new order will not apply to shops of essential goods and services.

A government order said, ‘To prevent further proliferation of Kovid-19 in Haryana, except shopping malls and shops, which provide essential goods and services, Monday and Tuesday at market places in urban areas of the state Will be closed. “The order said,” According to this, there will be no restriction on keeping shops and shopping malls open in these areas on Saturday and Sunday. This system will remain in force till further orders. ‘

It is known that after the maximum 1,391 new cases of corona virus in Haryana on Saturday, the total number of cases has increased to 61,987, while the death toll has increased to 670 due to the death of nine more people due to this epidemic.

