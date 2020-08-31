Entertainment

Lockdown will remain applicable in the Containment Zone in this state of the country till September 30, these things will be allowed

August 31, 2020
Rajasthan Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government has issued guidelines for Unlock-4, which will be implemented from September 1. States will have the right to impose lockdown only in the content zones. Gradually now the state government is also issuing new guidelines regarding Unlock 4.0. Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan released the guidelines for Unlock-4. Also Read – Rajasthan Corona Update: 12 more deaths due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 1345 new cases, curfew imposed in many places

News agency ANI quoted the Rajasthan government as saying, ‘The lockdown will continue till September 30 in the Containment Zone located in the state. At the same time, open air theater has been allowed to start from 21 September. At the same time, inter-state and individuals have been allowed to travel and movement of goods within the state.

