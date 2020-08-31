Lockdown will remain applicable in the Containment Zone in this state of the country till September 30, these things will be allowed ….

Rajasthan Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government has issued guidelines for Unlock-4, which will be implemented from September 1. States will have the right to impose lockdown only in the content zones. Gradually now the state government is also issuing new guidelines regarding Unlock 4.0. Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan released the guidelines for Unlock-4. Also Read – Rajasthan Corona Update: 12 more deaths due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 1345 new cases, curfew imposed in many places

Lockdown to remain implemented in containment zones till 30th September. Under relaxed norms, open-air theaters will be allowed to open from September 21. Inter-state and within state travel of individuals and movement of goods permitted: Rajasthan Government – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

News agency ANI quoted the Rajasthan government as saying, ‘The lockdown will continue till September 30 in the Containment Zone located in the state. At the same time, open air theater has been allowed to start from 21 September. At the same time, inter-state and individuals have been allowed to travel and movement of goods within the state.