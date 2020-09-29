Lockdown will remain in this state till October 31, know what reliefs will be available

Lockdown Extend in Tamil Nadu: The lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till 31 October. In view of the situation in Corona, it has been decided to increase the lockdown. However during the lockdown several types of discounts have been given, which are already in progress. At the same time many restrictions will remain. Also Read – Corona havoc continues in Delhi: 48 people died in 24 hours, more than 3000 cases were found

Schools will be closed to Tamil Nadu. All educational institutions will remain closed till 31 October due to Corona virus. Schools and colleges will remain closed. With this, domestic flights can also reach 100 in a day in Chennai. More than this will be banned. Some restrictions have been put in place for cinema. During the shooting, more than 100 people will not be allowed to gather.

Please tell that Tamil Nadu is also vulnerable to Corona virus. In Tamil Nadu, five lakh 86 thousand cases have been reported so far. Out of these 5 lakh 31 thousand people have been cured. While more than nine thousand people have died. Tamil Nadu is one of the states with the highest number of corona cases.