Locke and Key ending explained: What happened in the finale, and how does it set up season 2?

The primary season of Netflix fantasy collection Locke & Key ended with a number of main threads unresolved, with episode 10 clearly teeing issues up for a possible second season.

However in case you had been left confused by what went down in ‘Crown of Shadows’ – written by showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill – and are in want of a recap earlier than venturing forth, we’ve acquired you lined…

What is Locke & Key about?

Following the homicide of their father Rendell Locke (Invoice Heck), Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) transfer into the Locke ancestral residence – aptly named Keyhouse – together with their mum Nina (Darby Stanchfield). As they settle into their new lives, they uncover Keyhouse accommodates an array of mysterious keys – all of which present those that uncover them with a spread of magical powers.

Sadly, there’s a complication – a devious demon (who goes by ‘Effectively Woman’ and ‘Dodge’, largely) can be after the keys, and she’s not about to let the siblings get in her means.

Locke & Key ending defined

The primary season ended with Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) attacking the Keyhouse in search of the Omega Key – the oldest key in existence, with the energy to open the Black Door, a gateway to a different world.

Tyler and Kinsey are ultimately capable of ship Dodge (or a minimum of what seems to be Dodge) again by the Black Door with the assist of their mates.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath, Ellie (Sherri Saum) – a detailed advisor to the Locke household – is lacking. It’s revealed to the viewer that Dodge had used the Identification Key – which permits the consumer to vary their look – to disguise Ellie as herself, and it was really the remodeled Ellie that was thrown by the Black Door.

Ian Watson/Netflix

In the meantime, Kinsey begins courting Gabe (Griffin Gluck) – however Gabe is revealed to been Dodge all alongside, having used the Identification Key a second time to disguise herself.

As if that weren’t troubling sufficient, it’s additionally revealed that Eden has been possessed, having been hit by a demonic bullet whereas the Black Door was open…

What might occur in Locke & Key season 2?

The primary collection is impressed by volumes 1-Four of the Locke & Key comics by author by Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodríguez.

Chatting with THR, co-showrunner Averill stated, “The world Joe and Gabe created is so wealthy with a lot potential for locations to go that I really feel like now we have many tales we need to inform. The tales we inform in season one are launching factors for a lot of of the tales which have but to return.”

In the similar interview, Cuse additionally mentioned what could possibly be in retailer if Locke & Key had been to be renewed: “Issues will not be superb at the begin of season two. That’s how one ought to need it [as a storyteller]. Dodge has turned out to be much more formidable than they might have imagined.

“However by the similar token, throughout the first season, our children have come to be taught that they’re the new keepers of the keys, and that they’ve the duty that goes with that. Either side have stepped up their sport for what’s going to occur in season two.”