Locke and Key renewed for second season on Netflix

Fantasy sequence Locke and Key will return to Netflix for a second season, the streaming service introduced immediately.

The present is predicated on a comic book e book sequence of the identical identify written by Joe Hill, the son of legendary novelist Stephen King.

The sequence follows the Locke household as they transfer in to a mysterious outdated home within the sleepy city of Lovecraft following a horrific tragedy.

When the kids of the household start discovering magical keys across the property – every one granting unimaginable and typically scary talents – it awakens unusual forces trying to harness their energy.

extra keys, extra demons, extra aloha ????Locke & Key is formally returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

The second season was introduced on the present’s official Twitter account, however no date was given as to once we can anticipate to see it.

In regular circumstances, we’d predict the discharge of a brand new season roughly a yr after the earlier one, however because of coronavirus it could possibly be an extended wait than common.

Nonetheless, the renewal shall be excellent news for followers eager to see the present tie up plot threads left dangling on the finish of season one.

Locke and Key stars Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Emilia Jones (Utopia), Jackson Robert Scott (Stephen King’s IT), Darby Stanchfield (Mad Males) and Laysla de Oliveira (The Gifted).

Netflix not too long ago cancelled Messiah, which was one other main unique sequence from the streamer to debut earlier this yr.

Locke and Key is streaming on Netflix now. If you happen to’re trying for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.