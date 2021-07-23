Locked 2 (2021) Aha Video: Solid, Liberate Date, Tale – Filmywap 2021: Filmywap Bollywood, Punjabi, South, Hollywood Films, Filmywap Newest Information | Filmywap

Locked 2 is the newest Telegu internet sequence of Aha Video. The internet sequence will liberate on 27 August 2021. It’s to be had at the legit site and Aha Video to observe on-line. The internet sequence solid has Satyadev Kancharana and many others. It’s sometimes called Locked Bankruptcy 2.

Tale

The tale is in regards to the lifetime of Anand. He hides the mysteries and occasions from the general public. Will he be capable of protect his aspect this time?

Locked 2 Solid (Aha Video)

Style: Drama, Motion, Suspense, Mystery
Liberate Date: 27 August 2021
Language: Telugu
Platform: Aha Video

