Locked Up Chapter 39 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 39 of the popular Locked Up series provides the rare opportunity to observe events through the eyes of an all-knowing third party. With the characters, we have experienced joy, sorrow, success, failure, as well as every other emotion imaginable.

Following the lives of female inmates as well as prison guards at Cheong Yeon Women’s Prison, where violence, corruption, and betrayal are rampant, Locked Up is a riveting manhwa series.

Since April 2021, the manga, which is written as well as illustrated by Haruto Umezawa, has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. An anime adaptation is also available for streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation at this time.

We will provide comprehensive information regarding Locked Up Chapter 39, including its release date, raw scan release date, synopsis of Chapter 38, plotlines, and reading locations.

Locked Up Chapter 39 Release Date:

Locked Up, the popular manhwa that has amassed a massive fan base throughout its lengthy run, is set to publish Chapter 39 on January 26, 2024. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the subsequent installment ever since the cliffhanger in the previous chapter.

Locked Up Chapter 39 Storyline:

A spoiler section is provided below for those interested in the events that will transpire within Locked Up Chapter 39. Nevertheless, this section potentially incorporates significant spoilers that could irreparably harm your reading experience.

To prevent exposure to spoilers, proceed to the following section without reading this one. The narrative will pick up where Locked Up Chapter 38 left off within Chapter 39.

Ji-eun, the female inmate who develops a romantic interest in Woo-jin, the prison guard, discovered him in a cell where he was unconscious following a stab wound from an unknown assailant, as described in the previous chapter.

Despite her efforts to staunch his hemorrhage and request assistance, she received no answer to her phone call.

Meanwhile, Yoo-jin, the protagonist and leader of the student council, covertly filmed the entire scene with a camera. She disclosed that she was the mastermind behind the assault on Woo-jin and that she harbored a personal ill will towards him.

She also claimed to have placed a bomb within the cell, which she predicted would detonate in ten minutes, resulting in the deaths of both Woo-jin and Ji-eun. Subsequently, she taunted Ji-eun, threatening that she would perish in a fiery explosion alongside Woo-jin and never have the opportunity to confess her feelings to him.

Can Ji-eun and Woo-jin successfully evacuate the cell and endure the detonation? Can someone thwart Yoo-jin’s evil scheme before it is carried out? What motivates Yoo-jin’s profound animosity towards Woo-jin? Find out in Chapter 39 of Locked Up.

Where To Read Locked Up Chapter 39?

Manga enthusiasts interested in exploring the world of Chapter 39 of Locked Up can rely on well-known manga platforms like Mangakakalot or Manganelo as trustworthy resources.

These websites consistently modify their content, guaranteeing that readers have immediate access to the most recent chapters and can remain informed of the captivating progressions in the plot.

Furthermore, manga fans who prefer to read on the go can avail themselves of specialized applications that offer a convenient method to access and appreciate Chapter 38.

Locked Up Chapter 39 Recap:

In case you were unaware of the events of Locked Up Chapter 38 or require a refresher, the following is a synopsis of what transpired. The chapter commenced with a flashback depicting Woo-jin in his previous position as an inexperienced prison guard at Cheongyeon Women’s Prison.

Initially, the leader of the council for students, Yoo-jin, appeared to be cordial and accommodating. Nevertheless, he quickly discerned that she was a cunning and ruthless individual who exploited her authority and sway to mistreat and subjugate the other prisoners and security personnel.

Furthermore, he observed her murder an evacuee inmate and was appalled and abhorred by her behavior. Presently, a masked assailant confronted Woo-jin and pierced him in the chest.

Although he prevailed in the battle and incapacitated his assailant, he sustained critical injuries and was hemorrhaging heavily. His attempt to request assistance was met with a lack of answers from the phone.

He then discovered his confinement in an inescapable cell. In the interim, the female inmate with a romantic interest in Woo-jin, Ji-eun, became concerned for him and resolved to locate him.

She fled her cell incognito and ran to the guard room, where she discovered a pool of blood on the ground. Following the blood’s trail, she discovered Woo-jin in a cell, unconscious and unresponsive.

She was terrified and astounded to observe him in that condition. Despite her efforts to staunch his hemorrhage and request assistance, she received no answer to her phone call. She later discovered that they were both trapped in the cell, with the door locked from the outside.

The chapter concluded with Yoo-jin, who concealed a camera and observed the entire scene. She disclosed that she was the mastermind behind the assault on Woo-jin and that she harbored a personal ill will towards him.

She also claimed to have placed a bomb within the cell, which she predicted would detonate in ten minutes, resulting in the deaths of both Woo-jin and Ji-eun. Subsequently, she taunted Ji-eun, threatening that she would perish in a fiery explosion alongside Woo-jin and never have the opportunity to confess her feelings to him.

Locked Up Chapter 39 Raw Scan Release Date:

As of this writing, Locked Up Chapter 39: Raw Scan has been made available. Fans are in for an actual treat now that the release date for Locked Up Chapter 39 Raw Scan is known. The January 23, 2024, release of the raw scan of Chapter 39 has generated considerable anticipation among fans.

What Are The Rating For Locked Up Chapter 39?

Locked Up is a Manhwa series that has received acclaim, averaging 4.7 on a scale of 5 stars across multiple platforms. Listed below are a few of the reader ratings and comments. Based on 1,234 votes, Locked Up has earned a rating of 3.2 out of 5 on Webtoon.

Readers praised the intricate and relatable characters, the realistic and comprehensive artwork, and the suspenseful and ominous plot. A portion of the remarks are.