Lockn’ Music Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Virginia’s Lockn’ Music Festival has been formally canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A music competition primarily based in Virginia, Lockn’ supplied an annual area in Arrington for the jamband neighborhood. It was initially set for October 2-Four of this yr, though the official lineup had but to be launched prior to the cancellation. In its stead, Joe Russo’s Virtually Lifeless, recognized in Deadhead circles as J-RAD, will carry out an audience-free sequence of performances on the unique dates.

A 2021 version of the competition will happen October 1-Three at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm, Lockn’s 387-acre property positioned on the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, VA. It’ll launch with a particular “Steal Your Thursday” kick-off on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Lockn’ had additionally been offering full refunds to competition ticketholders for particular person conditions. Present 2020 ticket holders can acquire a full refund for tickets and tenting lodging or select to rollover their tickets to Lockn’ 2021. These transferring their order to 2021 will obtain one free entry voucher for all three J-RAD performances. Extra data will be discovered on the Lockn’ website.

All through the summer season, security coverage data for Lockn’ was supplied for hopes of continuous in October, together with required face coverings, COVID-19 screenings on the competition entrance, and bodily distanced stage viewing areas with restricted capacities. Concertgoers additionally weren’t permitted to depart the weekend competition grounds upon entry.

For Lockn’ ticketholders who bought lodge and transportation for the competition via Cville Journey and Blue Ridge Brews, the separate corporations are additionally working with clients for particular person refunds. Purchases for journey packages via CID, in accordance to Lockn’s FAQ, “will probably be contacted within the close to future with updates.”

For the reason that lineup for 2020’s Lockn’ Music Festival was nonetheless TBA, it’s unclear whether or not they’ll honor the identical bands and tickets for the hopeful return in 2021. Previous teams inside the jam scene together with Lifeless & Firm, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Widespread Panic, and extra, have been staple performances at Lockn’ in earlier years, so prospects on the lineup are countless as soon as introduced for 2021.

The music competition was co-founded in 2013 by Capitol Theatre proprietor Peter Shapiro and H.O.R.D.E. Festival’s Dave Frey, who each performed important roles within the jam scene and music business. Shapiro seems in a YouTube video launched immediately explaining the choice to postpone. Watch it beneath:

Pictured: Bob Weir, John Kadlecik, and Phil Lesh of Furthur performs on day 2 of the Lockn’ Festival at Oak Ridge Farm on September 6, 2013.