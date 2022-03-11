Lofigirl Generator allows you to create an avatar like the Lofi Girl YouTube channel with your appearance

If there is a YouTube channel that has accompanied thousands of students during their toughest times, that is without a doubt Lofi Girl. The live radio broadcasting Lofi music and starring an animation of a girl studying on a loop has a great impact because It is a great option to leave the background without disturbing us while we work.. However, perhaps few know that we can also be the protagonists thanks to the avatar creation tool that we can find on its official website: Lofigirl Generator.

In addition to various information about the channel, and its merchandising store, also we can find a rather curious tool to customize our own avatarsomething that can be useful to us to update our profile image on social networks, or simply as a hobby.

A tool with many customization options





The tool is quite simple. We can generate a completely random image, or modify anatomy, skin color, face, clothing and accessories, among other things. Although it does not provide an immense variety, yes there is plenty to choose frombeing able to resemble the avatar to us with certain precision.

When we have finished with our creation, just enter our email and click on the download button. Thus, we can save the image we have created in PNG format.

Strongly influenced by Studio Ghibli, Lofi Girl has more than ten million subscribers on YouTube, and thousands of viewers enter its different radio stations every day. The music that we can listen to on this channel is 100% copyright freeso we can add it to our videos and streamings completely free of charge.