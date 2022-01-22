Lofly is a website for your productivity, with relaxing music, sounds of nature and even a pomodoro clock

At Genebta we are constantly recommending all kinds of productivity tools that you can use to improve your workflow or make it more enjoyable. One of the things that can help with this is sounds, which is why there are so many websites that offer this type of stimulation.

If you are one of those who enjoy Lo-Fi music to concentrate, or you like to put sounds of nature in the background to feel more relaxed, in Lofly you get both in one place and with some extras.

Lo-Fi Music + Relaxing Sound Effects





The web is extremely simple and all you have to do is enter and click anywhere to start listening to music. On the left you have a panel with sounds of all kinds, while there are lots of nature sounds, there are also “city sounds”.

This means that you can add sounds to simulate being in an office, a cafe or a library. Things ranging from the “clack” of a keyboard, to background conversations, traffic noise, or even a fan.

You can combine music and these sound effects, or just listen to one of the two. You can handpick the ones you want, or you can use the tags above to choose between “Productivity”, “Focus” or “Relax”. You can also click the two arrow button to combine sounds randomly.

At the bottom of the music player you can switch between different Lo-Fi music playlists that are very popular on YouTube. And finally, at the top you have access to a pomodoro clock and a chat. The latter is just a channel on Discord created by the web developer, and the clock can be customized to divide your work and rest minutes using the famous technique.