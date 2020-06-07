Logan Fan Art Puts Dafne Keen Into Wolverine’s Iconic Costume

Many would agree that James Mangold’s Logan was successful for a number of causes. The movie succeeded in ending the journey of Hugh Jackman’s character and including one thing new to the superhero style. The film additionally launched audiences to a brand new character within the type of Laura Kinney/X-23, performed by Dafne Keene. Many have been little doubt hoping to see Keene swimsuit up and tackle the mantle of Wolverine herself sometime. Nonetheless, with Fox’s X-Males franchise nearing its finish, that’s unlikely to occur. However due to a fan, we now have an thought of what Laura’s Wolverine may’ve regarded like.