Logan Lerman Talks Al Pacino, Remembers Heath Ledger – Variety

The final time Logan Lerman, 28, starred on a tv present was 15 years in the past on the WB’s “Jack & Bobby.”

He made his return earlier this yr with “Hunters,” taking part in a younger man in New York Metropolis in 1979 who joins an underground group of Nazi hunters led by a Holocaust survivor (Al Pacino).

“I used to be actually scared concerning the dedication so there was nothing that I used to be considering for a very long time simply because it’s a must to signal on for 5, six years,” Lerman says on Tuesday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Large Ticket.” “I’ve been approached for different tasks up to now, however nothing appeared like something that I wished to commit that a lot time to.”

However “Hunters” was completely different. “It simply felt proper,” Lerman stated. “I preferred the place it was arrange, too. It was at Amazon and I like that platform. I’ve to say, after working with them, it was only a creatively actually free expertise. They had been fairly fingers off with manufacturing and supported the present when it comes to what the present wanted for manufacturing.”

Lerman was already connected when Pacino signed on to the present. “He’s only a candy and disarming presence and he doesn’t like the eye to be on him or to be applauded,” Lerman recalled about working with the icon. “He likes to work and experiment each time he’s studying, and so do I. I simply preferred the collaboration instantly. I imply, he has full management over the sensation within the surroundings and he places everybody relaxed and is simply actually candy, and also you’re simply working with one other actor who desires to search out good moments and absolutely understand their character and the script collectively.”

In the course of the interview, which befell on the Variety studios simply earlier than the stay-at-home orders had been enacted in Los Angeles because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lerman additionally recalled his appearing debut reverse Heath Ledger in 2000’s “The Patriot.” Lerman was seven on the time and remembers the late actor educating him and one other solid member, Skye McCole Bartusiak, who handed away in 2014, about music. “I simply keep in mind him hanging out with us loads and making an attempt to instill no matter he may into our younger minds and it was actually candy,” he stated.

