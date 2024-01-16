Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Keeping track of 10,000 years from now Since Chapter 85 is about to come out, fans are talking a lot about it. Readers have numerous questions and are highly intrigued by the captivating direction the story is taking.

Fans can finally start watching the training arc after all the buildup in the show. They can’t wait to find out how far the primary protagonist goes as well as the obstacles he faces. It’s interesting that Lu Sheng joined the school because everyone there knows about him and is trying to work against him to show that he isn’t better than the other students.

We are interested in how Lu Sheng does within this training arc, but there are many other things we want you to be interested in as well. New characters will be introduced as we enter a new arc. Since there will be training as well as tests where students must work together to do well, we can be sure that our main character will interact with the others.

Unless the author thinks that he’d rather have our major character level up on his or her own, There have been hints regarding the new characters for a while now, such as the ghost face as well as someone going by the name of Mu. We are uncertain about this, however.

We hope that the tests become harder, but Lu Sheng is likely to do very well on all of them. In his most recent situation, he has to share the AA rank task with two other students, who have left him stuck. This has made fans wonder what will happen next within Logging 10,000 Years into the Future.

Keeping track of time 10,000 years from now The next chapter, Chapter 85, is due out very soon. As of this writing, there aren’t any hints that show how Lu Sheng will get through this problem.

We will provide you with information about Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85, including its release date, availability of raw scans, a summary of Chapter 84, where to read it, and the chapter’s release schedule.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85 Release Date:

Logging 10,000 Years into the Future is a manhwa that comes out every week. According to the plan, Logging 10000 Years into the Future Chapter 85 will be released on January 11, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. KST.

The new episode of Logging 10000 Years into the Future will be available to Indian fans on Sunday, January 11, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. IST, according to the time zone. Fans who live in different time zones can change their clocks to get to the new part right away.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85 Storyline:

Where To Read Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85?

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 84 Recap:

The comics collection 10,000 Years Into the Future It’s about the smart man, Lu Sheng. He joined the Heavenly Sword Sect because he wanted to face new difficulties and grow as a person. The study of martial arts and growth are very important in modern society.

The story goes forward as Lu deals with her complicated relationships. He comes into contact with martial arts activities that could be dangerous. He also looks into places that aren’t in this world. For now, he looks inside himself to find strength.

Chapter 84 of the story has action, magic, and character growth. Fans are excited about the next step. In chapter 84, we read about Lu Sheng’s trip to the Heavenly Sword Sect, a famous martial arts school.

The head of the group greets Lu Sheng kindly and invites him to join. The boss talks about Lu Sheng’s great traits. His younger brother, Lu Sheng, is the most powerful person in the group and seeks to take him on as well.

To see how good he really is. Even though the boss told Lu Sheng not to, he is determined to compete. He doesn’t have any fears and is sure of his abilities. The head of the cult gives permission to fight. Lu Sheng doesn’t care about the threats. He believes in himself and keeps his focus on the future. This helps him deal with the present.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85 Raw Scan Release Date:

Along with the teaser, the raw scan of Logging 10,000 Years into the Future, Chapter 85, is set to come out on Friday, January 8, 2024. The original Chinese form of the chapter is what the raw scan is.

Fans or other sources scan it and post it online. You might not be able to see the chapter very well in the raw scan, but it will give you an idea of what it will look like.

What Are The Rating For Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 85?

Logging 10,000 Years into the Future was a story that got great reviews from both fans and reviewers. There are 2,345 reviews of the series on Novel Updates, and they give it 4.3 out of 5 stars. The website has also named it the best manhwa series, the best martial arts series, and the best fantasy series.