Logic, Who Has Long Threatened to Retire, Says New Album Is His Last

Logic, the rapper who has been speaking about retiring for at the least three years, seems prepared to make good on that menace now, tweeting Friday that an imminent new album will mark his retreat from the music enterprise.

“Formally saying my retirement with the discharge of ‘No Strain” govt produced by No I.D. July 24th,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been an important decade. Now it’s time to be an important father.”

A press launch from Def Jam Recordings saying the brand new album, additionally issued Friday, didn’t make any point out of the artist retiring, though a subsequent “week in overview” launch from the label included press stories about his Twitter announcement. Logic’s rep didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

Formally saying my retirement with the discharge of “No Strain” govt produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been an important decade. Now it’s time to be an important father. Artwork by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Strain (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

Logic has been speaking a few looming retirement since 2017, though his messages on that entrance have been blended, since in 2018 he signed a brand new take care of Def Jam that on the time he claimed was value $30 million.

In 2017, upon the discharge of his “All people” album, Logic stated that he could be releasing another album earlier than retiring. Of the successor to “All people,” the rapper stated in a Might 2017 interview with Genius, “That’s going to be the final one…. I simply need to finish all the pieces with a very huge bang and get the f— out of right here. Higher to exit on high like Jerry Seinfeld, 9 seasons, No. 1 f—ing present on the earth, over a billion {dollars}. I’d relatively try this. … I’m simply completed with albums and it’s going to be the final one so that you motherf—ers higher purchase that s— and tune in and see what it’s going to be about trigger it’s going to be very particular. … After which I’m going to go f—ing act and get this cash. I’m going to be a husband and handle my little puppies and have some f—ing youngsters and simply take pleasure in life. F— that.”

Since making that declaration that “All people” could be his penultimate album, Logic has launched three official studio albums (2018’s “YSIV,” 2019’s “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts” and the forthcoming “No Strain”), a soundtrack to his novel (2019’s “Grocery store”) and a mixtape (“Bobby Tarantino” in 2019).

Two years in the past, Logic boasted concerning the phrases of a brand new contract with Def Jam. “Going from Part eight and meals stamps and welfare to 200 grand was life-changing, however the life change I’m speaking about is the $30 million deal I simply signed,” the rapper informed Zane Lowe on his “Beats 1” present. Sources on the time responding to the Zane interview informed TMZ the deal was not in that vary. In an interview with Exhausting Knock TV across the similar time, although, Logic additionally cited a $30 million renegotiation with Def Jem.

Logic’s reignited curiosity in retiring could properly have been sparked by changing into a father. In a music he dropped in August 2019, additionally referred to as “No Strain,” he introduced he and his newlywed spouse, Brittney Noell, had a toddler on the way in which. “And I’m having a bit of child!” he rapped within the music. “Shock! It’s a bit of child boy, f— TMZ, they will’t get the news on that s—!” He confirmed the beginning of a son, “little Bobby boy,” in a social media put up in April of this 12 months.

In that April put up, although, Logic didn’t appear to have retirement on his thoughts once more but, as he wrote then, “You realize me, I’m 5 tasks and two films forward always.”

If few followers absolutely anticipate Logic to hold to his phrase and by no means launch one other album, there’s precedent for skepticism. The checklist of hip-hop artists who’ve stated they had been retiring from making music after which reneged is a protracted one that features Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Juvenile, though it’s hardly genre-specific, with everybody from Frank Sinatra to David Bowie to Cher having taken again public retirement bulletins.

Logic has had three No. 1 albums (“All people,” “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts” and “Bobby Tarantino II”), and has been within the pop high 10 with two songs, the anti-suicide anthem “1-800-273-8255” (with Alessia Cara and Khalid) and final 12 months’s Eminem collaboration “Murder.”