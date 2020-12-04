Logical Pictures Launches Investment Vehicle 21 Content Ventures

Paris-based Logical Pictures, a four-year-old firm that has financed greater than 20 films together with “Revenge,” is launching 21 Content Ventures, an funding fund devoted to internationally-driven movies and collection.

Set to launch in January, the funding fund will likely be capped at €100 million ($121.6 million) and is structured as an evergreen fund — which means it’s an open-ended fund with no termination date, permitting traders to exit 21 Content Ventures or change their funding within the fund. The portfolio will likely be valued every year primarily based on the revenues grossed by every title, and traders will obtain an annual return of 4%-6% of the portfolio’s price. The minimal funding ticket to enter 21 Content Ventures is €100,000 ($121,640).

“Movies, TV collection and documentaries have been in excessive demand for the previous few years, particularly with the rise of streaming platforms resembling Netflix, and the pandemic has accelerated this upward development,” stated Frédéric Fiore, president of Logical Pictures Group. He stated the thought was to finance between 100 to 200 movies within the subsequent 8 to 10 years with a specific curiosity in worldwide productions from Europe and Latin America.

“Yearly we obtain greater than 1,000 tasks from all around the globe and spend money on about 10 of them. This deal, mixed with our experience within the monetary structuring of movies and collection, are property that we can capitalize on with the launch of 21 Content Ventures,” added Fiore.

The fund will likely be commercialized by Portzamparc, a subsidiary of French banking group BNP Paribas, which is able to deal with the gathering of funds raised and handle the subscription course of.

Fiore stated 21 Content Ventures might assist impartial filmmakers and producers thrive within the new panorama.

“As conventional sources of financing have gotten scarce and launch home windows are being squeezed, impartial cinema wants extra non-public funding to get tasks off the bottom and make sure that they preserve some creative freedom and adaptability by this course of,” stated Fiore.

Éric Tavitian, who has produced and financed films resembling “Incendies” and “Revenge,” stated the fund “may also help filmmakers and producers develop and finance their tasks with out having to think about whether or not they are going to be for theaters or streaming providers.”

Tavitian stated the evergreen construction was proper for 21 Content Ventures as a result of movies and audiovisual content material are sometimes long-term investments that may achieve worth over time and switch a revenue after some time.

Fiore stated a portion of the fund will likely be devoted to characteristic debuts, in addition to movies with social, political and environmental themes. “These movies can have an effect and hopefully mark our standard tradition,” stated the manager, pointing to “Revenge,” “Swallow” and “Sympathy for the Satan.”

The fund will even be seeking to finance status impartial films with well-established filmmakers and forged budgeted within the $14-million to $18-million vary.

21 Content Ventures’ prime administration will comprise of Fiore as chairman; Tavitian as funding director; Guillaume Lirondière as CFO; and Grace Adams as authorized director. Adams beforehand served as authorized and enterprise affairs supervisor at Studiocanal and Gaumont. Lirondière has labored at corporations resembling Gemini Movies, Fidélité Movies and Lincoln TV.

Logical Pictures is a shareholder within the French gross sales firm Pulsar Content, French style distributor The Jokers Movies, and likewise has a deal in place with Los Angeles-based XYZ Movies to deal with North American rights and co-production on choose titles.

Earlier this yr, Logical Pictures additionally participated within the creation of Archipel Market, a neighborhood instrument for gross sales brokers and patrons who want a year-round movie market.