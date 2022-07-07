Logitech G413 at an all-time low price thanks to PcDays

When configuring our gaming setup we have to take into account one of the most important peripherals: the keyboard. Although there is a wide variety of models, it is important to get a keyboard that is purely gaming, with which you can have the best possible experience in order to improve our performance and competitiveness in the games.

Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Gaming keyboards usually go on the market with a much higher price than other models, although these can also be used to play video games. Today’s exception allows us to have one of the best gaming keyboards of the market at a bargain price thanks to the PcDays: the Logitech G413 keyboard goes from costing almost one hundred euros to the current 54.99 euros thanks to the special days of the PcComponentes company.





The Logitech G413 keyboard is a peripheral designed to offer great performance due to its great speed, response and resistance. It has Romer-G switches used by professional players in the world of eSports, which makes us have a keyboard that will provide us with professional performance to make us get our maximum potential in games.

Like the rest of gaming keyboards, the Logitech G413 also has the presence of a backlight that will allow us to have the keys visible without getting lost. In addition, due to its USB pass-through connection, it will guarantee us an efficient data speed that will facilitate our experience and gameplay. Definitely, We are facing a gaming keyboard with which to take a leap in quality without having to make a large outlay.