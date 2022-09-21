Logitech officially unveils its portable console: trailer, details, release date and price

The device, developed together with Tencent, guarantees access to GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud, Steam and Google Play.

At the beginning of August, Logitech and Tencent announced a collaboration from which a new portable console compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Although many users expected a distant launch, some first leaked images showed that the project was more advanced than we thought, and now we can set a launch date that does not move away from this same 2022.

Logitech G Cloud will launch in North America on October 17 and will be priced at $349.99.In this way, the new Logitech G Cloud is officially presented as a device that “puts advanced graphics and libraries of blockbuster games in your hands from the cloud”. Something that we will have the opportunity to check from the next October the 17thconsole release date in North America, for a price of $349.99. Those users who reserve Logitech G Cloud will enjoy a discount that reduces the cost to $299.99.

The Logitech console guarantees access to GeForce Now, Steam y Google Playalthough we also make special mention of Xbox Cloud Gaming, as it will be pre-installed on the device. This will allow us to enjoy video games through the advantages of the cloud, but Xbox wants to go further with the possibilities of Logitech G Cloud and, according to its website, it has also been working with manufacturers to introduce the function. of Remote Play.

Beyond this, it is also important to note that the device works with a touch screen. Full HD 1080p 7 inches and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This is complemented by precision controls and a battery that lasts exceeds 12 hours.

It is clear that Logitech and Tencent want to hit the table in the console market through a proposal very focused on cloud gaming. Ultimately, the data shows that more and more users are using this functionality to enjoy video games, as we have seen with an Xbox Cloud Gaming that has shot up its use per hour by 1,800%.

