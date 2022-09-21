Logitech reveals its new cloud-centric gaming laptop, confirming features, price and launch

Logitech has officially unveiled its dedicated cloud gaming handheld, after weeks of leaks and rumours.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld It features a 7-inch IPS multi-touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1080 resolution. As leaked images suggested, the front of the device features two joysticks, a D-Pad, and a layout of thumbsticks. buttons composed of A, B, X and Y.

The rear of the device shows off a USB-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the wearable also supports Bluetooth.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld uses the Android 11 operating system and comes with Google Play Store pre-installed on the device. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and a microSD card slot that can be used to expand the device’s storage.

Although the device is marketed as the first dedicated cloud gaming handheld, capable of playing Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, Logitech has confirmed that additional applications can be downloaded via the Google Play Store, such as remote gaming apps and video streaming apps.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is one of the most popular cloud gaming services right now, with access to titles like Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Deathloop, which recently came to Xbox Series X/S after being a PS5 exclusive for a long time. one year.

Logitech says that the device will start shipping in North America next month and will retail for $349in the absence of a launch and price confirmation in the rest of the territories.