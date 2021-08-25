Lohitha Reddy (Karthikeya Partner) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

Lohitha Reddy (Karthikeya Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images
Lohitha Reddy (Karthikeya Partner) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures
Lohitha Reddy (Karthikeya Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images
Lohitha Reddy (Karthikeya Partner) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

Lohitha Reddy is the partner of fashionable Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who’s popularity for the RX100 film. They have got identified each and every different throughout their school days on the Nationwide Institute of Era at Warangal. The ten-year dating got here to a phenomenal get started. On August 22 Lohitha and Karthikeya were given engaged in Hyderabad with the presence of family and friends. Take a look at all the main points of Lohitha Reddy underneath,

Lohitha Reddy Biography

Title Lohitha Reddy
Actual Title Lohitha Reddy
Nickname Lohitha
Occupation But to be up to date
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age 28 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Rajasekar
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Engaged
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Kartikeya Gummakonda
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Engineering Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty NIT Warangal
Leisure pursuits Paying attention to song, Writing, Touring
Delivery Position But to be up to date
Place of origin But to be up to date
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana
Nationality Indian

Lohitha Reddy Professional Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

instagram.com/lohitha_rajasekar/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Information of Lohitha Reddy

Lohitha Reddy Pictures

Take a look at probably the most fresh pictures of Lohitha Reddy,

