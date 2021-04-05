Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Returns in New Disney Plus Trailer

Marvel followers are getting a model new have a look at the God of Mischief’s return in the most recent “Loki” trailer, launched on Monday morning.

Within the new trailer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is magically imprisoned by a gaggle known as the Time Keepers, who pressure him to repair the rips in the movement of time that he’s brought about. When Loki picked up the paranormal Tesseract through the time-traveling shenanigans in “Avengers: Endgame,” he inadvertently broke actuality and brought about a number of branching timelines in the method. Led by Owen Wilson’s mysterious character, the Time Keepers are eager on utilizing the Asgardian god’s “distinctive Loki perspective” to journey to the alternate realities and repair them.

Loki, a grasp schemer who brought about bother for his half-brother Thor and the Avengers, says to Wilson’s character, “It’s lovable you suppose you’ll be able to manipulate me. I’m 10 steps forward of you.”

“We’ve studied virtually each second of your whole life, you’ve actually stabbed folks in the again like 50 occasions,” Wilson’s character says. To which Loki replies, “Nicely, I’ll by no means do it once more!”

An in depth eye may even discover that Loki visits a red-haired character that appears conspicuously just like Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who sacrificed herself on the planet Vormir in “Avengers: Endgame” to assist the Avengers get well the Infinity Stones and beat Thanos. Might Johansson make a cameo in this time-hopping collection?

Along with Hiddleston and Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman spherical out the forged.

“Loki” premieres on Disney Plus on June 11. Watch the trailer under.