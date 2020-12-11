‘Loki’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Returns on Disney Plus for Marvel

Disney Plus has unveiled the primary trailer for its new sequence, “Loki,” centering on the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain.

The sequence will debut in Could 2021, it was introduced throughout the Disney Investor Day on Thursday.

The upcoming sequence will star Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise the titular position from the MCU. Hiddleston, who was final seen absconding with one of many Infinity Stones in “Avengers: Endgame,” will now face magic popping up at completely different occasions in historical past and influencing main occasions.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked and Sophia Di Martino may also star within the sequence with Hiddleston. Additionally making an look is longtime British actor Richard E. Grant, whose position remains to be being saved underneath wraps. Sources instructed Selection in March that he’ll make a visitor look in a single episode of the sequence.

Michael Waldron serves as author and government producer on “Loki” with Kate Herron hooked up to direct all of the episodes and government produce.

Filming for the sequence started in January 2020, however manufacturing was halted in March because of the ongoing pandemic. Manufacturing resumed in September in Atlanta, Ga., because the trade started to reopen underneath COVID security protocols.

“Loki” is one among a number of Disney Plus’ restricted sequence centering on MCU characters. Different exhibits embody “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight” and “WandaVision,” which is ready to premiere in January 2021. Launch dates for the MCU’s movie slate have been shifted again because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with “Black Widow” at present set for Could 7, 2021.

“Loki” is ready to debut on Disney Plus in early 2021. Watch the trailer beneath.