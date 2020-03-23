Loki Vs. Joker: Could Marvel’s Trickster God Take On DC’s Clown Prince Of Crime?

Now, chances are you’ll suppose that Loki has the higher hand on a psychologically disturbed maniac in that realm, however if you happen to recall, the Joker is similar man who tricked Superman into killing his personal spouse, so I’d not underestimate this clown’s mind energy. In reality, I’d argue that Joker has the benefit on Loki mentally primarily based merely on the truth that, whereas the God of Mischief’s biggest weak point is his superiority inferiority complicated, the Joker has no such flaw for he’s means too broken already to fall to the mercy of his ego. Simply as many a battle towards people have ended for him, Loki can be too distracted by his personal hubris to foretell (and even comprehend) how a mere mortal might defeat him, however Joker all the time has a plan (Joker Venom blended with steroids to extend his power or a fast read-up at Sanctum Santorum’s library) to make sure he has the snicker.