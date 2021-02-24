Loki’s Disney + release date confirmed

Disney has confirmed the Loki’s release date on Disney +, the series starring the Marvel character. We can see it from next 11th of June on the platform.

Loki premiere on Disney + next June 11

The premiere of Loki will allow us to discover a new series that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the character that we have already seen in several movies. We know that his events will take place when the character disappears in the movie Avengers: Endgame. What has happened to him and where has he traveled during his time in hiding?

With this context we will see how Loki travels to different worlds and realities. As the protagonist we will have Tom Hiddleston, who repeats playing the character, but names such as Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino or Sasha Lane, among many others, have also been confirmed.

Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is leading the project, which has gone through difficult times on the set due to problems with the pandemic. After some delays in the filming, it seems that everything is going so that we can enjoy this new chapter of the Marvel universe with one of its most charismatic characters.

A few months ago we knew the news that the second season of Loki was already scheduled, so it is to be assumed that his bet on Disney + will be long-term.