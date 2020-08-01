Entertainment

Lokmanya Tilak death anniversary: ​​PM Modi and Amit Shah remember Lokmanya Tilak, said – Self-reliant India from Swaraj

August 1, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the firebrand freedom fighters and advocate of ‘Purna Swaraj’, on his 100th death anniversary. The Prime Minister tweeted and said, “India salutes Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. His intelligence, courage, sense of justice and the idea of ​​Swaraj keeps motivating. ” Also Read – Sushant’s sister wrote to PM Modi, saying- ‘My brother had no godfather in Bollywood’

The PM said – Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Bal Gangadhar Tilak, contributed significantly in freeing the country from British rule. He gave the slogan ‘Swaraj is my birthright’. He was a scholar, writer, mathematician and philosopher. He was given the title of ‘Lokmanya’ i.e. ‘Dear Leader’ by his followers. He died on 1 August 1920 in Mumbai. Also Read – Eid al-Adha: President Kovind and PM Modi extend their best wishes, tweeted Eid Mubarak …

At the same time, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the ‘Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Self-Reliant India’ webinar ceremony held on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, that Swaraj is my birthright, and I will take it – this slogan was given by Lokmanya Tilak. In the 19th century, he gave up everything and struggled for his whole life. Many people are unable to do this. Tilak’s name will be written in golden letters in history.

