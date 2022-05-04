LoL patch 12.9 will arrive with Taliyah and Olaf reworks, as well as nerfing one of their most popular items

New week, League of Legends patch 12.9 preview new. As usual, although we still don’t know what rebalancing content is coming to LoL next weekwe do have information on which champions will be affected, and this time we will see more nerfs than buffs, even affecting the Hullbreaker.

14 are the champions who will see the arrival of modifications to their kit, but the ones that stand out are Olaf y Taliyah, which premiere their rework next Tuesday. Of course, all these changes will not affect the professional sphere until the end of the MSI, which will precisely start on May 10.

LoL Patch 12.9 Preview

Snorted Champions

Hecarim

Varus

Braum

Thresh

Nerfed Champions

Rengar

Master Yi

Nidalee

Ahri

Renata Glasc

Sion

Champions with adjustments

Olaf

Taliyah

Renekton

Pyke (nerfeo and mid)

Nerfs to objects

Remember that this patch will be released next Tuesday May 10. On the other hand, Matt Leung-Harrisonthe game’s pre-season and balance rioter, has teased that patch 12.10 will be big and geared towards increase durability of the champions, something that makes sense if we take into account that Riot wants to extend the teamfights within the game.