LOL Salaam Internet Sequence (2021) Zee5: Solid, Complete Episodes, Free up Date, Watch On-line, Actual Names

LOL Salaam is an Indian internet collection from Zee5. The Telugu language internet collection will free up on 25 June 2021. It’s to be had at the legitimate web site and Zee5 app to observe on-line. The internet collection forged has Praveena Sony, Padmini Settam and many others.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of Naidu. He’s a fun-loving man, who will get trapped with criminals. Issues take a brand new flip as he faces a couple of demanding situations. Can his concepts lend a hand him get away the entice?

Style: Comedy, Drama, Journey

Free up Date: 25 June 2021

Language: Telugu

Platform: Zee5