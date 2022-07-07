Lollipop Chainsaw by Suda51 and James Gunn will have a remake, although with changes for the zombie game

After advancing his return a few weeks ago, those responsible confirm what this new project is about.

A few weeks ago we already picked up the news in 3DJuegos: Lollipop Chainsaw could be back. Now those responsible have been somewhat less concise and confirmed the development of a remake of the fast-paced and humorous action title signed by Goichi Suda and film director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Lollipop Chainsaw hit stores 10 years ago for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation, and fits perfectly as an example of a hooligan video gamea hack & slash action adventure where its protagonist, a young cheerleader, has to survive a zombie apocalypse in a fictional George A. Romero tribute institute with the company of her decapitated boyfriend and a powerful chainsaw.

Why a remake? Yoshimi Yasuda, executive director of Dragami Games, exposes in statements collected by IGN several factors that prevent the bulk of the community from being able to easily enjoy Lollipop Chainsaw through current consoles. Thus, and after buying the IP from Kadokawa Games, he has assembled a development group with veterans of the original release and new talents to bring the adventure back.

Dragami Games’ mission is to recreate the original release, but as in many of the remakes of recent years there will be changes. On the one hand, and taking advantage of advances in hardware, a more realistic approach to graphics is being sold. On the other, and alluding to problems with licensed topics, the soundtrack It will be composed of totally new music except for a few songs.

There is not much more to say about this remake of Lollipop Chainsaw. A is expected release by 2023, but no name or platform has yet been given for its premiere. It has transpired that Warner Bros. Games support its development. In the meantime we encourage you to read the review of Lollipop Chainsaw.

