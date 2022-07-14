Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Will Stay Uncensored, Or So Its Producer Pretends

In a statement shared through his Twitter account, Yoshimi Yasuda clarifies some details of the project.

Exactly one month ago it was ten years since the launch of Lollipop Chainsaw on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, a video game developed by Grasshopper Manufacture that will return soon thanks to a remake that has already been confirmed. However, the announcement has not prevented the concern of fans, who fear major modifications due to the fact that the original game has very naughty scenes in the middle of its zombie apocalypse.

The producer of the game, Yoshimi Yasudahas wanted to address these concerns by clarifying more details of its intentions in a statement that it has shared through its personal account of Twitter. In it, he deals with issues such as history, censorship or the aesthetics of the characters.

In relation to the story, Yasuda assures that they intend to make a remake as close as possible to the original game, even though they can’t include 16 of the licensed songs that the classic had. The story, therefore, will not be changed in any case, nor are they intended to alter the aesthetics.

We don’t want to change Juliet’s designYoshimi Yasuda“The comment about the game having a more realistic look was referring to the use of technology available on current consoles. We don’t want to change Juliet’s designand assuming that we want to do it doesn’t hold up,” explains the producer. “We created the model ten years ago and we feel more attached to it than anyone else.”

Finally, Yasuda wanted to address the issue of censorship stating that, although they have not yet discussed it with those responsible for the platforms and cannot say anything about it, they intend to keep it uncensored or, at least, as close as possible to the original version.

At the moment there is not much more news about this remake of Lollipop Chainsaw beyond that its launch is expected in 2023, without confirmed platforms. Of course, neither the film director James Gunn nor the designer Goichi Suda (Suda51) will participate in the project, so it will be necessary to trust the Dragami Games team involved.

