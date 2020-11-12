Lolo Jones, Lio Rush Join ‘The Problem: Double Brokers’ on MTV

After a thirty fifth season that put its contestants in a post-apocalyptic model bunker, there was no manner a world pandemic was going to cease “The Problem.”

The thirty sixth season, subtitled “Double Brokers” and shot on location in Iceland below COVID-safe tips, will premiere Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on MTV, the cabler introduced Thursday.

Moreover, MTV introduced a “meet the solid” sneak peek particular episode, “MTV’s The Problem: Double Brokers Declassified,” airing Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., and that the official “Problem” podcast by means of a partnership with iHeartPodcast Community will launch Dec. 10.

“The Problem: Double Brokers” is a partner-format season consisting of 19 episodes through which 30 of gamers from “The Problem” historical past in addition to another actuality competitors sequence equivalent to “Survivor,” “Large Brother” and even “America’s Acquired Expertise” compete for his or her share of a $1 million prize.

This season will function “Problem” veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello, who’s the longest-leading vet on the season, with this being his 18th Problem. The opposite veterans becoming a member of him this season are Wes Bergmann and Aneesa Ferreira, who’re every on their 14th Problem; Leroy Garrett, who’s on his twelfth season; Nany Gonzalez, who’s on her tenth season; Darrell Taylor, collaborating in his ninth season; Ashley Mitchell and Cory Wharton, who’re every taking part of their respective eighth seasons; Theresa Gonzalez and Nelson Thomas, who’re on their seventh Challenges; Kyle Christie, who’s on his sixth season; Tori Deal, Devin Walker and Kam Williams, who’re on their fifth Problem every; Josh Martinez, who will seem for the fourth time; Tula “Large T” Fazakerley and Nicole Zanatta, who’re collaborating of their third seasons, and Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat and Jay Starrett, who’ve simply turn out to be veterans with this being their second seasons.

This season’s rookies are Natalie Anderson of each “The Wonderful Race and Survivor,” “America’s Acquired Expertise’s” Joseph Allen, “Are You The One’s” Amber Martinez, “Large Brother’s” Amber Borzotra, “Ex on the Seaside’s” Mechie Harris, “Love Island” and “Superstar Large Brother UK” alum Gabby Allen, “Shipwrecked’s” Olivia “Liv” Jawando, Final Beastmaster’s” Nam Vo, and former WWE wrestler Lio Rush.

Additionally, U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones, who competed within the charity spinoff “The Problem: Champs vs. Professionals,” is again to compete in a full season this 12 months, which places her on the road between veteran and rookie.

MTV’s official “Problem” podcast shall be hosted by Deal and Ferreira, who will recap every episode of the present season and dissect all the drama from alliances to frenemies, feuds and (most likely) hookups, in addition to provide behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques about how the challenges are created, to what the solid eats, and extra. Every new podcast episode will drop the day after the brand new episode of “The Problem” airs.

“The Problem: Double Brokers” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, and Danny Wascou function govt producers. The sequence will air globally throughout MTV’s worldwide networks in early 2021.