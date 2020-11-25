London Cast Recording for Amelie Lands Grammy Nomination

Solely twice within the historical past of the Grammy Awards has a London solid recording ever scored a nomination within the Finest Musical Theater album class — first in 1984, when “Cats” received, and once more in 1999 when the London solid recording of “Chicago” was nominated.

This yr, “Amélie” was among the many albums to land a nomination alongside, “American Utopia on Broadway” (Authentic Cast), “Jagged Little Capsule” (Authentic Broadway Cast), “Little Store of Horrors” (The New Off-Broadway Cast), “The Prince of Egypt” (Authentic Cast) and “Gentle Energy” (Authentic Cast).

With the Broadway season lower brief because of the coronavirus pandemic and on an indefinite hiatus, exhibits like “Caroline, or Change,” “The Music Man” and “Firm” had been postponed and rescheduled for later dates, with “Diana” going to Netflix.

“Amélie” ran on the London’s West Finish from November 2019 to Feb. 20 and was based mostly on the Oscar-winning movie. The West Finish solid starred: Audrey Brisson within the title function and Caolan McCarthy from “The Plough and the Stars” as Hippolito/Elton John.

The London solid recording was eligible after the recording academy dominated, “All recordings of scores of musical theater works created to help an underlying dramatic intention or theme could be thought of. This consists of recordings of Off-Broadway, Broadway, regional works, studio solid recordings, idea albums, “reside,” “in live performance” tv performances, and revivals.”

Notably, “The Prince of Egypt” solid album additionally landed a Grammy nomination. The album was launched on Nov. 20 and was scheduled for a restricted 39-week engagement from Feb. 5 to Oct. 31, 2020, in London, however the pandemic compelled the manufacturing to shut on March 17. The manufacturing was directed by Scott Schwartz and the solid featured Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses and Alexia Khadime as Miriam.



The 63 Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.