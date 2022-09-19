london fell silent

London in silence: Big Ben marked 8:00 p.m. and the city fell silent (Photo: Sergio Schuchinsky)

At exactly twenty hours on Sunday 19, the entire city was plunged into silence for two minutes, the last tribute to the queen Isabel II who also spent his last hours in Westminster Hall. A crowd had gathered around that stone shed built almost a thousand years ago and around the westminster abbeyto wait near the dead queen to be able to offer her his silence.

It was exactly eight o’clock at night because the needles of the Big Ben. But when everyone was waiting for the eight low, deep, severe chimes of the most famous clock in the world, the bells did not toll. The British silenced even their most precious symbol to honor their queen.

It was a stunned silence. It fell, like the already autumnal night, heavy and solid, and spread like a gigantic wave to right and left, along Parliament Street and almost face to face Westminster Bridge to the right of the big clock. How to portray silence? Not a fly flew, not a voice, a murmur, a cry was heard; there were no coughs, sneezes or spasms, no horns, no sirens; a slight shudder ran through the crowd in the midst of the tribute, as if a lethargic monster had become aware of his drowsiness; yes they were distinguishable, in the midst of thousands of people more than ten thousand and less than fifty thousand, the sober clicks of the cell phones that registered that enormous calm sea. Two helicopters that flew over the area all afternoon, perhaps from the CBC and of Sky Newsthey disappeared from the heights, where they would return after the tribute.

(Sergio Schuchinsky)

Some of the spectators bowed their heads, their hands clasped in front of their bodies, just like the guards who guard the coffin of the dead queen. In this way they seemed to accept the fate of those one hundred and twenty seconds of silence, which they called here “two minutes of reflection”. That short term seemed to extend, as if a gigantic hand had wanted to shelter so many hurt Britons that they barely fit in those wide streets, side by side, shoulder to shoulder and unable to move freely. Far away, and not so far away, the walkers stopped in the streets, the cars stopped where they were, their drivers and passengers stepped onto the asphalt and waited in silence. Also stood up the hundreds of people who already at that time, and before, camped behind the rigorous fences that enclose Parliament Street, installed their tents, their folding chairs, their blankets, their coats, their beers, to spend the night there and now be in the front row to see the hearse go by for a few seconds.

Suddenly, the two minutes were up and a gigantic applause, which began timidly, like raindrops, and grew with the power of a hurricane, made the monster wake up. So yes, there were some shouts, some cheers, some respectful howls, nothing insulting, nothing provocative, nothing offensive; then yes, the human mass relaxed, loosened, lost its stony rigidity and fell apart with an improvised choreography; so yes, someone yelled what everyone expected someone to yell, “God save the King,” which was shrieked three times by thousands of throats. And then yes, the reign of Elizabeth II came to an end and that of her son, Charles III, began.

The one from a few hours ago was, again, display of unusual social behaviour, but also of an enormous contained and even hidden emotion, expressed without fanfare, without hysteria, with no more desire than that, to express it. He was very curious. And it was also a very special historical moment.

Tracey Martin (Sergio Schuchinsky)

Tracey Martin, who was camping behind the fences of Parliament Street, near the cenotaph that remembers the fallen in British wars and also near the mythical 10 Downing Street, the residence of the prime minister of the kingdom, was going to explain it with broad gestures and a voice cut by the emotion: “We feel that he gave his life for this nation; he worked until a few hours before his death, he kept us united and strong in difficult times. The least we can do for her is to be here and say goodbye to her tomorrow when she passes by.” Tracey did more than she’s going to do. He spent more than ten hours in the long queue waiting to enter Westminster Hall, entered, stood in front of the coffin, bowed his head, left, made the gigantic turn that has to be done, London is fenced off in this area, until he settled in his Shelter in the open, the British flag spread over the metal of the fences. “My family has been in the military. My father was a sailor and traveled all over the world, stationed in Africa, the United States, the Caribbean. In my house everything was ‘the queen’, a great unifying figure”.

Allison Kemp y Philip Tucker (Sergio Schuchinsky)

Another military family set up not their tent, but their stay; Allison Kemp and her brother Philip Tucker They also spent the night here, to see the hearse this Monday, after the State Mass in the Abbey. “We both think the same thing: watching the ceremony on television is not for us, it means nothing. The queen united the nation, she was a person who always transmitted peace and strength. Beyond what the royal family and her adventures imply in recent years, the queen was always above those family issues, I think she always thought of the British. I served my nation as a military man, says Tucker, in many different destinations; Canada, Norway, Italy, Greece, but I also always felt that I was serving my queen. I think it will be hard for us to get used to her absence.”

Maria Garcia and Veronica Plascencia (Sergio Schuchinsky)

Two Mexican women are also camping on the side of Parliament Street. Maria Garcia and Veronica Plascencia They have lived in London for more than twenty years: “Much of our adult life was spent under his reign. I already feel like a person from here, but my admiration for her is for her status as a woman, more than for royalty and what it means. He ruled for seventy years in a world almost exclusive to men, he united, and also separated, without wars, without blood. She leaves an admirable legacy that is already superior to that of Queen Victoria”.

Bárbara Tuma (right), her daughter Michelle (left) and her grandson, McKinley (center) (Photo: Sergio Schuchinsky)

The last of the list: Barbara Tuma, her daughter, Michelle, 42, and her grandson, McKinley, 11. The boy has a soccer ball, he likes “soccer” and he is delighted to talk to Argentines because he believes that some of Lionel Messi’s talent can be infected. It is not necessary to destroy the illusion of the little ones. The fact is that none of the three is British: “We are from Oregon, United States. And we came exclusively to be here and pay homage to the queen: three generations of Americans. Why? For all? She has been a great woman, able to hold back the onslaught of the political world to keep the peace of her kingdom. She is an example for our democracies.”

The old queen was now taken to Westminster Abbey, where she was married and crowned, for the state funeral with more than five hundred guests: kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, emperors, sultans, princes, ambassadors. A fairytale. At midday you’ll leave Westminster for Wellington Arch. It’s not a randomly chosen setting. This monument, which is also known as the Arch of the Constitution, was built to commemorate the British victories in the Napoleonic wars. It will then pass in front of the campers and the thousands of people who are already gathered along the route. This is how the dead queen will bid farewell to London.

The coffin of Elizabeth II enters Westminster Abbey (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

Then, at ten past one, her coffin will leave the military harness that also carried the body of Winston Churchill and be placed in the car that will take her to Windsor, her favorite castle, her place in the world. There will be another mass, this time at St George’s Chapel and, in a private ceremony scheduled for 8:30 p.m., she will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh. Her marble tombstone will be short and to the point: “Elizabeth II – 1926-2022″.

Then the queen will rest at last in final silence. An eternal imitation of the one who fired her last night, in front of the silent Big Ben.

