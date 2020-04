Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru acquired the boys’s race in 2017

Wanjiru charged with ‘use of prohibited substance’

Kenyan runner Daniel Wanjiru, winner of the 2017 London Marathon, has been provisionally suspended following an alleged anti-doping violation.

Wanjiru’s sanction was as soon as launched on Tuesday by the use of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which confirmed he has been charged with “use of a prohibited substance [or] method”.

