London Screenings 2021 Set for Virtual Event

U.Ok.-based worldwide tv distributors are urgent on with London Screenings in 2021, with a digital occasion deliberate across the digital BBC Studios Showcase.

The annual week of distributor occasions referred to as London Screenings has casually fashioned lately across the again of the glitzy BBC showcase in Liverpool, when the manufacturing and distribution powerhouse exhibits off its new exhibits to a whole lot of world consumers, who then descend to London to satisfy with different distributors over the rest of the week.

The occasion has turn out to be one thing of successful story for London-based firms — a lot in order that some companies now sit out the Cannes-based MipTV market in April as a result of they’re capable of conduct key enterprise in London throughout the Screenings.

This yr, distributors All3Media Worldwide, Banijay Rights, Leisure One, Fremantle and ITV Studios have formally launched the London Screenings, which might be led by the group sooner or later. Different smaller distribution outfits are additionally prone to run their very own showcases alongside the flagship occasions.

Subsequent yr’s occasion might be totally digital and launches March 1, following on from the BBC Studios Showcase, which is scheduled to run nearly from Feb. 22-24.

The London Screenings will return as a bodily occasion in 2022, the group stated.

A spokesperson for the group stated, “Over earlier years, the week in London publish BBC Studios Showcase has turn out to be a vacation spot for key consumers around the globe. This has been all the way down to the calibre of the occasions and shows organized by the important thing London-based distributors. Having listened to our consumers, the logical evolution is for these firms to convey consumers a totally curated collection of high quality showcases throughout two weeks, every deliberate to keep away from screening conflicts and all beneath the official banner of The London Screenings.”