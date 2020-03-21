London’s O2 Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Postpones Concerts and Events

London music and sporting venue The O2 will briefly shut starting March 21.

In an announcement launched on the venue’s web site, The O2 stated it has at present postponed occasions at The O2 area and smaller venue Indigo at The O2 all through March and April.

In the meantime, clothes retailer ICON Outlet, out of doors expertise Up at The O2 and the sector’s leisure district may even shut till additional discover.

The closure comes after the federal government on Friday known as for social distancing and non-essential journey in an effort to curb the unfold of the virus. The venue posted that the closure is a short lived one and it would re-open and resume occasions when the federal government advises it’s protected to take action.

Earlier at the moment, prime minister Boris Johnson known as for all cafes, pubs, bars, golf equipment, eating places, gyms, leisure facilities, nightclubs, theaters and cinemas to shut doorways by Friday evening.

Evanescence, David Grey and Santana’s concert events at The O2 are all listed as postponed on the location, whereas Harry Types’ exhibits on April 22 and 23 are nonetheless scheduled to go forward. Different occasions affected embody Cage Warriors 113, Planet Earth II: Dwell in Live performance and The Pussycat Dolls, who rescheduled their April dates till October.

For ticketholders, their current tickets shall be routinely transferred to the brand new rescheduled dates, and if an occasion is canceled, then tickets shall be refunded.

Except for being a serious London occasion venue, the O2 can also be a vacation spot for meals, drink and buying. However, “the welfare of all of those folks is of paramount significance to us and proper now, it’s greater than ever,” stated the venue.

The O2 inspired folks to remain optimistic, including, “Do not forget that music has the facility that can assist you cut back stress and nervousness. We shall be again as quickly as we are able to and will assist raise the nation’s spirits once more.”