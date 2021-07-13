Londre Sylvester, Rapper Identified As KTS Dre, Lifeless After Being Shot

A Chicago rapper was once shot in a hail of bullets simply after he was once launched from jail and given an ankle bracelet, reviews mentioned.

As 31-year-old Londre Sylvester left the Cook dinner County Prison simply ahead of 9 p.m. Saturday night time, gunmen were given out of 2 parked vehicles and shot him 64 instances, in step with a police document. received through The Chicago Tribune.

Two ladies had been additionally injured within the ambush — a 60-year-old lady who had simply posted Sylvester’s bail and a 35-year-old lady who labored in jail. CWB Chicago mentioned:.

Sylvester rapped in the community as KTS Dre and had KTS tattooed on his neck subsequent to a goal boardthe document mentioned:. KTS stands for “Kill to Live to tell the tale,” in step with the hole.

Sylvester had “simply been launched” from custody and provided with an digital recording software as a part of his bail, the police document mentioned.

The rapper was once jailed for violating the phrases of his liberate on a gun ownership price in 2020, the Tribune mentioned. He paid $5,000 bail on Friday, the newspaper mentioned.

The outside of Cook dinner County Prison in Chicago, the place Sylvester was once launched ahead of his loss of life. REUTERS

Sylvester and the 60-year-old lady had been strolling towards a ready automotive on Saturday once they had been ambushed, CWBChicago mentioned. He was once hit within the face and chest and the lady was once crushed within the knee. The opposite lady was once hit through a bullet, the document mentioned.

Sylvester was once taken to Mount Sinai Clinic, the place he was once reportedly pronounced useless.

The gunmen fled of their cars in numerous instructions and police are actually searching for surveillance photos of the realm, reviews mentioned.