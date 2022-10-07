Loneliness makes us age faster than smoking, according to a study

This is the conclusion reached by American and Chinese scientists participating in an international collaboration led by the company Deep Longevity (Christin Klose)

The soledad and the unhappiness are worse for health smoking, according to a surprising study. The researchers found that negative emotions speed up people’s biological clocks more than tobacco. The feeling of loneliness, unhappiness and hopelessness adds one year and eight months more at the age of a person, five more months what the tobacco.

Damage to the body’s biological clock increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease and other ailments, according to research. Experts believe that the inflammation chronicle caused by discontent causes damage to cells and vital organs.

Until one third of the americans feel “seriously” lonely, according to a study of Harvard of 2021, while around eight percent suffers from severe depression every year.

Unlike chronological age, biological age is a personal figure that each one configures based on their own genetics and their way of life (Getty Images)

Laurie Theeke, associate dean of the doctoral program in nursing at the Universidad George Washington, who was not involved in the study, told Daily Mail what “no surprise” that loneliness causes faster aging than smoking.

“I’ve been studying this since 2002, and there are many national data sets that show that loneliness leads to shorter life, a higher mortality Already more comorbidities, So this doesn’t surprise me at all.”

According to her, lonely people tend to have higher levels of inflammation y anxiety than the others, and they are also less active, which contributes to worsening your health.

The authors of the article conclude that the psychological aspect of the passage of time should not be neglected either in research or in practical anti-aging applications (Getty Images)

everyone has one chronological age, that is, the exact years and months he has been alive. But people also have biological Age, which calculates the deterioration of the organism based on factors such as sangrethe state of the kidneys and the body mass index (BMI).

The researchers of the Stanford University, in California, and the company Deep Longevity, Hong Kong, were based on data from 12,000 Chinese adults.

The participants were middle-aged and older, and about a third had a underlying disease important, such as lung disease, cancer, or surviving a stroke.

Using blood samples, surveys and medical data, the experts generated a aging model to predict the biological age of the participants. They then matched the participants by chronological age and gender, and compared their results to see which ones aged the fastest.

Life in large urban areas or in rural or sparsely populated areas presents different challenges and opportunities (REUTERS)

The results – published Tuesday in the journal Aging-US- showed that feeling lonely or unhappy was the strongest predictor of faster biological decline. It was followed by smoking, which added one year and three months to the person’s age. They also discovered that to be men added five months.

live in a zone rural The age increased by four months, which, according to scientists, may be due to harsher working conditions, such as those in factories, and fewer hospitals and doctors’ offices.

The fact of no have married never — which has long been linked to premature death — increased age by nearly four months.

Using blood samples, surveys and medical data, the experts generated an aging model to predict the biological age of the participants (Getty Images)

Study co-author, Manuel Faria, investigator of Stanford, stated: “Mental and psychological states are some of the strongest predictors of health outcomes – and quality of life – and yet they have been neglected in modern health care.”

The study only looked at middle-aged and older adults, so it is not clear if the results translate to younger age groups. The scientists also did not ask the participants how many cigarettes they smoked per day.

The results may seem surprising, but there are previous investigations that had already opted for this line. This is the case of a meta-analysis carried out by a team from the Universidad Brigham Young (Utah, USA) that compared the effects of loneliness and isolation with tobacco, in the face of having a higher risk of mortality. They concluded that these were comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes up to date.

