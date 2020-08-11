“Lonely Enough To Love” Cast Shares Key Points To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere

There’s solely at some point left till the premiere of MBC’s new drama “Lonely Enough to Love”!

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and wish to take pleasure in their freedom, however additionally they don’t wish to be alone. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar character. Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years. Park Gun Il co-stars as Kang Hyun Jin, Lee Na Eun’s shut buddy.

Ahead of the premiere, the solid shared three key causes to anticipate the drama:

“It’s a gentle drama with sort and relatable characters.”

Based on Ji Hyun Woo, the characters in “Lonely Enough to Love” will probably be unquestionably sort and relatable. The actor additionally famous that the title itself is relatable, saying, “I additionally had ideas like that now and again.” Lastly, Ji Hyun Woo additionally spoke about how he hopes his function will affect the viewers. “Whereas appearing in my function as Cha Kang Woo, I grew to love him,” he stated. “Similar to how I really feel comforted by him, I hope the viewers will put themselves in Lee Na Eun’s footwear and really feel comforted by him as effectively.”

“The characters obtain private progress whereas sharing a residing house.”

Kim So Eun defined concerning the burden that every of the characters shoulders whereas sharing a residing house with individuals who aren’t their household. She then explains that they may assist one another develop emotionally. “Though it’s ironic to overcome ache inflicted by somebody by means of the assistance of different folks, ultimately that is like homework that all of us have to finish as a way to reside,” she reasoned. “I feel this drama will assist present the solutions to that.” The actress additionally revealed what she hoped viewers would acquire from the drama, saying, “I hope this drama will probably be like a present to these going by means of hardships whose minds and our bodies are worn out.”

“It’s a fragile and heart-warming drama full of budding younger relationships.”

Park Gun Il described the drama as one which’s exhausting to seek out nowadays resulting from its delicate and heat nature, and one that would convey therapeutic to the viewers. In regards to the factors of curiosity, the actor commented, “It must be the relationships between the actors. Preserve an eye fixed out for the chemistry that begins to unfold in a considerably unusual setting.” Park Gun Il ended with a message for viewers, saying, “I hope this drama will make you cheerful.”

“Lonely Enough to Love” premieres on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

