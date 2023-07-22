Long Lines Form At Lumen Field In Seattle To Buy Things From Taylor Swift’s Store:

Every Taylor Swift fan worth their salt has a favorite line from her songs. This one probably didn’t make the cut.

Before the pop star’s two performances this weekend at Seattle’s Lumen Field, fans waited in line early Friday to get a chance to shop at her official product booth, which was set up outside the Seahawks stadium.

The booth is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be open again at noon. Fans who wanted to get their hands on special Taylor Swift goods lined up outside Lumen Field as early as 3 a.m. upon Friday, hours before the merchandise trucks opened.

Jenisha Green as well as Makenzie Bell came up from Olympia first thing Friday morning. Bell said they were looking at a blue Taylor Swift crewneck that can only be bought at the merch truck. You can also buy other items related to Taylor Swift online.

It’s the latest sign of Swift Mania, which has spread all over the country and even reached Seattle after her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In the fall, ticket sales for the tour crashed Ticketmaster, which led to a hearing in the U.S. Senate. Fans and people who were planning weddings rushed to get their special times work.

The proprietor of a Maple Leaf craft shop said she had never “seen anything like this” as Swifties grabbed vibrant beads for their friendship bands.

The concerts will be Taylor Swift’s first in Seattle in five years, so they will bring thousands of fans who will spend a lot of money there.

This weekend, July 21–23, 2023, drivers may want to stay away from the downtown Seattle area. The Seattle Department of Transportation encourages people not to drive into the city but to find other ways to get there.

On Saturday and Sunday, thousands of people are expected to gather at Lumen Field for Taylor Swift’s shows, and all weekend long, the Mariners will be playing home games in the afternoons.

Saturday at 6 p.m., the Seattle Storm have a home game. The Bite of Seattle starts on Friday at Seattle Center and goes all weekend.

At The Weekend 520 Bridge Will Be Closed For Both Way:

The Capitol Hill Block Party is scheduled to be going on all weekend, from Friday to Sunday. On top of all these things, the 520 bridge will be closed in both ways at 11 p.m. on Friday and won’t open again until Monday morning.

At the same time, Seattle’s Montlake Boulevard will also be closed. The part of Highway 18 between Issaquah Hobart Road as well as the I-90 exit will also be closed over the weekend.

When Is Taylor Swift Going To Play At Lumen Field?

This weekend, on July 22, at 6:30 p.m.

This weekend, on July 23, at 6:30 p.m.

The gates will open at 4:30. So far on the tour, Swift has been on stage surrounding 7:50 p.m. The performances have been going on for over three hours and they’ve had about 44 songs, so supporters should expect her to be done by 11:30 p.m.

How Much Do Tickets To See Taylor Swift Cost?

Swift’s tour led Ticketmaster’s website to crash when people tried to sign up for tickets in November. The show broke the record for how many tickets one act could sell in one day.

During the Verified Member presale, Ticketmaster sold over two million tickets. This was an all-time high, which made fans as well as some government leaders angry.

On StubHub, tickets for a spot with a restricted or blocked view start at $983. SeatGeek as well as Vivid Seats both have ticket prices that start at over $1,200.

When Can I Buy Stuff From Taylor Swift?

At every stop upon the tour, there is a souvenir truck parked outside the venue, but be ready for a long line of fans waiting to buy stuff. In most places, fans had to wait for hours to buy tickets.

On both music days, sales start at noon at the truck. On Friday, the day before the shows, the merchandise trucks will additionally be open. The goods trucks will be outside of Lumen Field’s northwest and southwest corners.

What Are The Most Effective Ways For Taylor Swift To Get Around?

To avoid traffic, the Seattle Department of Transportation recommends that people take public transportation or walk to the event. King County’s public transportation services will run longer hours so that people can get home following the show.

People may travel from Lumen Field to downtown Seattle as well as Pier 50, where the water cab leaves, by taking a free Metro bus along Alaskan Way as well as Third as well as Fourth streets.

The bus will pick up people near South Charles Street on First Avenue South, going north. Here is a picture of where the bus goes.

Link Train Services Are Extended Till 1:40 AM:

On each night of the concerts, the Link light train will run till 1:40 a.m. The water cab will leave for West Seattle at 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. After the show, Metro as well as Sound Transit bus lines 545, 550, and 554 as well as RapidRide lines C, D, as well as H will run more often.

On July 22, the Sounder train departs Lakewood at 3:11 pm as well as Everett at 3:45 pm. 35 minutes following the show ends, the trains will leave from King Street Station.