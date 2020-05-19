Long Lost Family spin-off to reunite former couples

If Long Lost Family makes you emotional, wait till you hear about new spin-off present, Lost Love Tales.

Made by the identical manufacturing firm, the brand new present goals to reunite couples who had been pressured to break up up, for instance people who misplaced contact after one particular person moved overseas for a job. Or childhood sweethearts who nonetheless bear in mind one another and lengthy to meet once more. Maybe individuals who bitterly remorse splitting up however can’t get again in contact.

The present is in search of to solid a spread of individuals from completely different generations, with producers additionally suggesting folks ought to apply for the present in the event that they had been separated from their accomplice throughout the battle.

Producers are clearly hoping to rekindle romances via the present too, as you have to be single to apply – they’re searching for individuals who have spent years pining for his or her one real love, not simply these idly questioning what their ex is up to as of late. Not like Long Lost Family, the place organic bonds almost at all times make for comfortable and heartfelt reunions, the second when former lovers see one another once more may have actual jeopardy. We’re already obsessed.

As but there isn’t a phrase about which channel will broadcast the present, or who the hosts can be, though absolutely Long Lost household presenter Davina McCall can be an excellent alternative. We nonetheless bear in mind her matchmaking prowess on Streetmate all these years in the past!

Can I apply for Lost Love Tales?

Sure purposes are nonetheless open through manufacturing firm Wall to Wall’s web site. All candidates should presently be single and over the age of 18. It’s also possible to e-mail [email protected] or name 020 3301 8577 to register your curiosity within the sequence.

When is Lost Love Tales on?

To this point, there was no trace of a launch date on Lost Love Tales, in all probability as a result of it hasn’t been made but!

We’ll maintain you up to date with a begin date when it’s introduced.

To seek out out what else is on TV, take a look at our TV Information.