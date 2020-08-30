Long talk about dogs, PM Modi said, ‘People of Indian breed dogs should be reared, self-reliant India any …

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’ and urged people to adopt dogs of Indian breeds. During his program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program, Modi said, “Next time you think about keeping a pet dog at home, you should think about dogs of Indian breed. When the mantra of the people is becoming a self-reliant India, the country should not lag behind in any field. ” Also Read – Nutrition Month: PM Modi’s appeal to make Nutrition a mass movement, Nutrition Month will be celebrated in September

The Prime Minister said that the Indian Army, Central Industrial Security Force and National Security Guard have started inducting dogs of Indian breeds. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is also conducting research on Indian breed dogs. Appreciating the role of dogs in the security forces, he named two such courageous dogs, Sofia and Vida, who were awarded the Chief of Army Commendation Card on the 74th Independence Day this year. Both were honored for discharging their duties while protecting the country.

The PM added, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions. The NDRF has trained dozens of such dogs in India. These dogs are experts in locating people trapped under the debris of earthquake or building collapse. " Modi also suggested names of several Indian breeds, such as Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai. He said, "Their maintenance costs are also very low and they are also accustomed to Indian conditions. Our security forces have also included and trained Indian breed dogs in their dog squads. "

The Prime Minister said that such dogs played an important role in stopping many bomb blasts and terrorist conspiracies, saying, “There are many brave dogs associated with our armed forces who live for the country and also make supreme sacrifice”. He said, “One such dog Balaram had detected a large amount of explosives on the Amarnath Yatra Marg in 2006. In the year 2002, Bhavna detected the IED. While defusing the IED, the terrorists exploded there and she was martyred. “

PM Modi said that about two to three years ago, CRPF sniffer dog – named Cracker – was killed in an IED blast in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. He said, “Recently you saw an emotional scene on TV tearing away the farewell of your dog Rocky to the Beed Police. Rocky helped the police solve more than 300 cases. “