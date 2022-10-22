Long-term heart problems on the rise after mild COVID-19

Evidence grows of cardiovascular problems in prolonged covid (Gettyimages)

Cardiac symptoms are increasingly recognized as late complications of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) infection in previously healthy people and that suffered from mild COVID-19.

Las cardiovascular complications They have been shown from the beginning as a risk factor in COVID-19 disease. However, the mechanisms underlying the disproportionate effect of infection in patients with these comorbidities are still incompletely understood.

SARS-CoV-2 infects the host using the receptor for the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is expressed in various organs, including the lungs, heart, kidneys, and intestine. ACE2 receptors are also expressed by endothelial cells.

Myocardial inflammation may last more than 3 months, symptoms may worsen, and in some patients edema may persist for more than a year

At first, it was unknown whether the vascular disorders in COVID-19 are due to the involvement of endothelial cells by the virus.. In in vitro tests, the researchers had verified that SARS-CoV-2 can directly infect the organoids of human blood vessels. “Here we demonstrate the participation of the endothelial cells through vascular beds of different organs in a series of patients with Covid-19″point out researchers Suo-wen Xu, Iqra Ilias and Jian Ping Weng in the latest study on Covid and cardiovascular health published in Nature.

It may interest you: Why science claims that it is getting closer to a vaccine against coronavirus and all its mutations

The SARS-CoV2 virus can affect the heart through multiple mechanisms. They include from direct infection of cardiac muscle cells or endothelial cellsthus affecting the blood supply of the myocardium, to indirect mechanisms, such as the formation of microtrombos in the capillaries that supply the heart muscle, or the inflammation caused by the massive release of inflammatory cytokines.

Diagnostic images today allow a clearer picture of how COVID damages the heart (Getty)

“The pathophysiology of acute and post-acute manifestations of COVID-19 (long or prolonged COVID-19) is little studied almost three years after the appearance of SARS-CoV-2. The vascular endothelium, the innermost layer of blood vessels, provides a dynamic interface between circulating blood and various tissues/organs. Endothelial cells are sentinel cells lining the innermost layer of blood vessels that monitor the micro and macro vascular health by detecting pathogen/danger signals and secreting vasoactive molecules. SARS-CoV-2 infection primarily affects the pulmonary system, but accumulating evidence suggests that it also affects extrapulmonary systems directly (via virus infection) or indirectly (via cytokine storm), causing dysfunction. endothelial and multi-organ injury”, explained the authors in the investigation.

“Mounting evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to multiple instances of endothelial dysfunction, including reduced nitric oxide bioavailability, oxidative stress, endothelial injury, glycocalyx/barrier disruption, hyperpermeability, leukocyte inflammation/adherence, senescence, endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition, hypercoagulability, thrombosis, and many other health concerns. Therefore, COVID-19 is considered a (micro) vascular and endothelial disease”, the specialists expanded.

It may interest you: Why ventilation became the focus of the fight against COVID-19

And they added that translational medicine has shown that several candidate drugs that protect the endothelium improve the clinical manifestations of patients with COVID-19. “The purpose of this review is to provide a more recent overview of biomarkers associated with endothelial cell activation in COVID-19 and offer insights into the mechanisms of the molecular basis of endothelial activation/dysfunction in macro and microvasculature of patients with COVID-19. We anticipate further development of suitable cell models and animal models that mimic the endothelial dysfunction aspect of COVID-19 and that may accelerate the discovery of new drugs targeting endothelial dysfunction in the panvasculature of COVID-19 patients,” said the researchers. experts.

Cardiovascular complications have been shown from the outset as a risk factor in COVID-19 disease

In another recent study, researchers from Germany and published a study in Nature Medicine showing that mild COVID-19 can cause inflammation in the heart for more than 3 months.

The team of Dr. Valentina Puntmann and other researchers at Frankfurt University Hospital carried out a prospective MRI study with people with mild COVID-19, and a control group. They showed that myocardial inflammation can last more than 3 monthssymptoms may worsen and in some patients edema may persist for more than a year. The researchers started from the belief that late complications from coronavirus infection are increasingly recognized.

“Myocardial injury, evidenced by troponin elevation, is common in hospitalized patients with pre-existing disease and is associated with higher rates of cardiac complications and poor prognosis. Nevertheless, in individuals isolated at home, not hospitalized, with mild initial illness and no prior cardiac conditions, a significant elevation of troponin is rarely found even though symptoms are often profound,” they wrote in an article published in the journal Nature Medicine.

The pandemic showed serious cardiovascular problems in the population (REUTERS / Henry Nicholls / File Photo)

“Our main hypothesis was that There are differences in imaging parameters and biomarkers between individuals with persistent cardiac symptoms after COVID compared with those without symptoms or with controls without prior infection. Furthermore, the hypothesis was that these markers improve at follow-up and that symptoms at follow-up can be predicted from baseline parameters,” they explained.

Diffuse myocardial edema was more pronounced in participants who remained symptomatic at follow-up compared with those who improved. Edema is a swelling of the soft tissues that is secondary to the accumulation of interstitial fluid. In the study of individuals with mild COVID-19, cardiac symptoms were related to subclinical inflammatory cardiac involvement. That “may explain, at least in part, the pathophysiologic background of persistent cardiac symptoms” in patients.

Keep reading

COVID treatments: which ones work and which ones should no longer be used

In search of treatments for prolonged COVID: what are the 5 keys to know who to consult

What happens with prolonged COVID in Argentina: 10 networks of scientists seek answers